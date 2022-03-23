‘Minecraft Preview’ is a new app that lets players test upcoming features

Mojang is changing up the process of how players can try out new Minecraft features by introducing a new app.

Minecraft is getting an upcoming Preview app, which is set to replace the currently established system.

Currently, players who want to try out new features for Minecraft Bedrock need to download the Xbox Insider Hub, then sign up to the beta programme, and then you need to switch back and forth between the current release and beta builds as and when you want to play them. However, the new Minecraft Preview app will get rid of most of the hassle involved in that process.

Mojang revealed Minecraft Preview over on the official blog, where it went into some details about how things will be different. For one, betas are currently limited to Xbox, Windows, and Android, but the app will be available on more platforms. Because it is a separate app from Minecraft Bedrock itself, the need to switch between builds will be unnecessary. Minecraft Preview will be initially available on iOS, Xbox, and Windows 10/11 though Mojang are currently working on bringing it to more platforms.

Also noted in the blog post, worlds cannot currently be imported into Minecraft Preview. As well as that, a number of features will not be available in Preview, including cross-platform multiplayer, the marketplace (but only on some platforms), realms/ featured servers, and achievements.

