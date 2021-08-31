Modder adds ‘Mario Kart’ tracks to ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

A modder has added several tracks from Mario Kart 8 into Microsoft Flight Simulator that players can fly through.

In a recent Twitch stream, Illogicoma has added several tracks from Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 into Microsoft Flight Simulator. Players can fly through Mount Wario, Mute City, Cloudtop Cruise, Moo Moo Meadows, Rainbow Road, Bowser’s Castle, and Shy Guy Falls.

First spotted by VGC, the modder has uploaded a replay of their stream to YouTube, where anyone can watch the streamer’s Mario Kart flight.

The tracks cannot be raced on, but Illogicoma has added rings above the course that players can fly through and follow the track’s route as best they can. This would present a unique challenge to fans of the flight sim.

To create the mod, Illogicoma used tracks gathered from The Models Resource and then used Blender2MSFS to import the models across to the game.

One of the comments on the video said that the game appeared a little slow. Illogicoma replied saying “It’s kind of slow, but I think I might have to try it again once the Top Gun update happens.”

During Gamescom 2021, Microsoft announced that Flight Simulator would be receiving competitive multiplayer in a future update. These will take the form of the Reno Air Races expansion in the autumn, free to all players. The update will allow players to compete against friends and other pilots in competitive races. Players will also be able to use planes from the actual Reno Air Races.

Microsoft also announced that Flight Simulator would get another world update focusing on Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. These world updates go over countries in finer detail and update the AI used to generate location from maps. They will also add unique landmarks to the locations chosen.

