Modder discovers hidden secret within ‘Mortal Kombat 11’

Someone has cracked a secret within Mortal Kombat 11 that the creator previously teased.

Earlier this week (November 24), the game’s creator Ed Boon suggested that a flying meteor that can be spotted inside the Towers of Times mode holds an intriguing secret. As reported by Eurogamer, that puzzle has been solved as one player has managed to discover its contents.

The YouTuber, known as TheThiny, released a video which detailed his discovery, including how to solve the mystery and what the rewards hold. TheThiny created a mod that caused the meteor to spawn (outside of modding, the meteor appears ten minutes past every hour, every two hours), and used that opportunity to test out a variety of button combinations.

After trial and error, they discovered the code left, up, left, right, left, up, up was the solution. Once input, a new tower spawns for players to undertake which requires 250,000 Koins, 500 Hearts and 2500 Souls to enter.

You can see the Mortal Kombat 11 secret in action below:

Eurogamer reported that the tower itself is “set at the maximum difficulty” and is “pretty hard”. Players are also said to only have an hour to dive in and complete the challenge. If failed, the tower will disappear and players will have to unlock the secret again.

Mortal Kombat 11 recently made its transition to next-gen systems with the Ultimate edition. It packs in all previous content, as well as taking advantage of the systems fast loading times and increased graphical power.

Megan Thee Stallion also recently joined the Mortal Kombat 11 advertising campaign dressed as popular fighter, Mileena.