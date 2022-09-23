‘Modern Warfare 2’ crashes are being fixed by Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward has confirmed that it is investigating issues with the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta crashing on Xbox, although players are also reporting issues with the PC version.

In a tweet posteed earlier today (September 23), Infinity Ward shared that it is “aware of an issue with crashes on Xbox platforms, and are working on a fix.”

While the tweet only addresses crashes for Xbox versions of the shooter, an official feedback thread for Modern Warfare 2‘s second beta has a significant amount of PC players who are also reporting game crashes.

Many PC players claim that the crashes are occuring in Modern Warfare 2‘s menu, while editing classes and trying to join parties. Some of these crashes issue a message that recommends players let Steam verify their files for a potential fix.

“Allow Steam to verify the integrity of your game files the next time you start the game,” reads the error. “This process will take a few minutes but it might solve your current issue.”

While this restores the game in the short-term, players have reported experiencing it again after playing several matches. Beenox, the developer for Modern Warfare 2 on PC, has identified that at least one crash is caused by the game needing to reboot, and recommends players “make sure to relaunch manually” if it does so.

Although Infinity Ward is yet to issue a fix for the crashes, the studio has outlined a series of changes that have been implemented since the PS5-exclusive beta. That includes quieter footsteps, the addition of two new maps (Sariff Bay and Sa’id), and visibility adjustments that will “make enemy targets easier to spot.”

While some of these changes have been issued in response to player feedback, some of the community’s complaints – including Modern Warfare 2‘s controversial minimap red dots – will not be altered.

As Modern Warfare 2‘s PC and Xbox beta continues, Infinity Ward has shared the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC players.