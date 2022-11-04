‘Modern Warfare 2’ composer leaves over “challenging working dynamic” with audio director

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 composer Sarah Schachner has revealed that she will no longer be working on the game due to the “increasingly challenging” working dynamic with its audio director.

The sequel to the 2019 reboot of CoD: Modern Warfare was released last Friday (October 28) for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Taking to Twitter last night (November 3), Schachner – who also has composing credits on games such as Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – issued a statement in which she confirmed her departure from MW2 and Warzone.

Advertisement

“I am sad to say I can no longer continue to compose music for MWII/ Warzone,” the message began. “Over the past couple of months the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don’t see any path forward.

“As of now, I am unsure of the status and release plan for the soundtrack as it’s been taken out of my hands.”

Schachner continued: “While I don’t have any control over how the music is presented in-game, what will be released on the soundtrack is not my artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering.

“Mike Dean was a part of the creative vision for the album as well as mixer Frank Wolf. We have soundtrack masters in hand from Mike which unfortunately you will never get to hear.”

Many of you have been asking about the MWII soundtrack release.

Here is my statement regarding that: pic.twitter.com/UEqgpCTjUg — Sarah Schachner (@SarahSchachner) November 3, 2022

She added: “I would like to acknowledge the incredible hard work of the audio team as a whole, and I hope you still enjoy it because I put so much work and effort into it. The score features some wonderful performances by musicians Baseck, Brain Mantia, and M.B. Gordy.

Advertisement

“I’m truly appreciative of the outreach so far and I feel a responsibility to the fans to remain authentic in my approach with the game and its sound which I have been a part of creating for many years. Thank you, Sarah.”

Schachner was highly praised for her work on the official soundtrack for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019, before returning for its follow-up title this year.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Modern Warfare 2 had become the fastest-selling video game in the history of the Call of Duty franchise. The sequel is said to have taken $600million (£523million) in sales during its opening weekend.

In a four-star review, NME hailed the game as “the best big-budget shooter this year”, adding: “I can’t imagine I’ll be putting time into many other multiplayer games this side of Christmas. I’m not sure I can make a bigger recommendation than that.”