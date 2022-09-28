‘Modern Warfare 2’ is getting more changes ahead of launch

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will see changes to its visibility and audio systems ahead of launch, following feedback from the shooter’s beta weekends.

Following the end of Modern Warfare 2‘s last planned beta weekend, Infinity Ward has published a blog that outlines what the developer plans to change before the shooter launches on October 28.

In the post, Infinity Ward shared that although there has been “more positive” feedback regarding Modern Warfare 2‘s loud footsteps, the studio has seen fans’ “continued feedback on the volume of footsteps and will continue to balance enemy/friendly footstep audio ahead of launch.”

“Enemy visibility is something that came up throughout both weekends of our beta,” continued the developer. “While many of you remarked on the improvement in weekend two, we’ll look to tweak increased enemy visibility to allow for better visual tracking of opponents that is not solely the traditional nameplate.”

The blog also confirmed that certain game modes will be altered before launch. Modern Warfare 2‘s Third-Person playlist will see “refinements” that include improved camera shoulder-swapping, while Infinity Ward acknowledged it has “many bugs to work through” for Ground War and Invasion maps.

Other planned changes include better navigation for AI in Invasion, while Infinity Ward is “actively looking for potential solutions” for issues with lobby disbanding.

Looking ahead, “in the coming weeks” there are plans to share more news on Call Of Duty‘s Ricochet anti-cheat system and what’s being done to prevent hacking. Modern Warfare 2 players frequently flagged cheating as an issue in the beta, though Infinity Ward recently confirmed that it took more action against hackers in the beta’s last days.

