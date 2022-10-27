‘Modern Warfare 2’ launch patch makes players much quieter

Patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s launch-day update have been released, detailing quieter footsteps and visibility improvements.

With Modern Warfare 2‘s full launch set to arrive tomorrow (October 28), Infinity Ward has published a blog that outlines “some of the changes we’ve made to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer since the beta,” which ran in September.

The biggest change is to the noise of other players moving, which the Call of Duty community had complained was too loud during the beta.

“We’ve shortened the overall range of footstep audio which will allow enemy players to get closer to targets before they are able to detect footsteps,” detailed Infinity Ward. “We have also continued to tweak teammate footstep audio, which will now be quieter following feedback from the beta.”

Following on from that, the sound effect volume range for Dead Silence has also been “drastically decreased.”

Elsewhere in the patch, player visibility has also been tweaked following complaints that enemies were too difficult to spot in multiplayer matches. When Modern Warfare 2 launches, opponents will be marked with a diamond icon above their heads, while Infinity Ward has also “continued to tweak lighting and contrast for improved enemy visibility.”

As for Modern Warfare 2‘s third-person playlist, Infinity Ward has confirmed that aiming down sights will now keep players in third person, unless they’re using an ACOG scope or higher, or special sights such as thermal scopes.

Additionally, the patch notes mention some less specific changes that will be applied to all game modes. Infinity Ward says that while it has tweaked weapon balance based on beta feedback and game data, more comprehensive information on weapon tuning will be shared post-launch.

To find out when you can play Modern Warfare 2, here’s the exact time it launches.