‘Modern Warfare 2’ ping system disabled to combat “wallhack” bug

Infinity Ward has quietly disabled Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s ping system in order to combat “wallhack” cheaters.

As reported by Eurogamer, it looks like the developer has responded to reports of a ping system bug where you can ping an enemy during the death screen transition and the marker lasts for the rest of the game.

A video posted to the game’s subreddit shows the bug in action and basically gives the player unintended wall hacks, allowing them to see the enemy throughout the game.

One player responded to the video in the thread saying, “I swear I noticed people tracking me through walls but I didn’t want it be ‘that guy’ so I chalked it up to coincidence. This needs to get fixed ASAP otherwise it’ll become rampant.”

“I called out a guy for what I thought was unbelievably obvious wallhacks but felt like a fucking idiot when I saw he was [playing on] console. I’m gonna assume it was this,” another player said.

The post received just under five thousand upvotes on the subreddit. Even though Infinity Ward has yet to officially address the issue in a blog or Twitter post, it’s likely that the developer has quietly disabled the ping system for the time being in order to patch out the bug.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28 for Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

In NME‘s campaign review, Andy Brown said: “If you think too hard, Modern Warfare 2 may leave you uncomfortable with what you’re doing; but if you can switch off and enjoy the game for what it is – a globe-trotting action blockbuster – then the first few hours suggest that Infinity Ward has given Call Of Duty its sharpest, most mechanically satisfying campaign in years.”

