‘Modern Warfare 2’ system requirements confirmed for PC beta

Infinity Ward has shared the system requirements for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC, as the shooter prepares to launch its first beta on the platform.

As detailed in a blog post, the required specs for Modern Warfare 2 are fairly forgiving, and fans with older PCs should still be able to take part in the game’s PC beta.

While there’s a lot of disparity between the minimum and recommended requirements for the public beta, all PCs will need the latest version of Windows 10, 25GB storage space, a broadband internet connection, and DirectX 12 compatibility.

Beyond that, below you can see the minimum and recommended specs to see if your PC will be able to run Modern Warfare 2. It’s worth noting that this is just for the beta, which means that certain requirements – such as the 25GB storage space – will likely be different for the full game at launch.

Modern Warfare 2 minimum system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Video card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video memory: 3GB

3GB RAM: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage space: 25GB

25GB Network: broadband internet connection

broadband internet connection Sound card: DirectX compatible

DirectX compatible Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Modern Warfare 2 recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Video memory : 6GB

: 6GB RAM: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Storage space: 25GB

25GB Network: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Sound card: DirectX compatible

DirectX compatible Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Along with the system requirements, Infinity Ward has also outlined a range of settings that will be available. That includes automatic sprinting, keybind and control mapping customisation, and a filter for profanity and gore effects.

Earlier in the week, Infinity Ward also acknowledged player feedback gathered in Modern Warfare 2‘s first beta, and shared what it would (and wouldn’t) be changing.

If you’re waiting to jump into the next beta on PC or Xbox, here’s when the next betas are scheduled to release.