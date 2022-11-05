‘Modern Warfare 2’’s season one will balance weapons and restore ping

Infinity Ward has released the patch notes for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first major update, and has promised a lot more changes coming with the launch of season one.

Since Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched last week (October 28), the game has had issues with the new weapon attachment tuning feature, players exploiting a “god mode” glitch as well as a major bug with the ping system.

Yesterday (November 4) Infinity Ward released the first major update for the game, which restored attachment tuning and shut down various map exploits.

Our first #ModernWarfare2 patch notes are here. Thank you for an amazing first week!https://t.co/o1lUXrjPc7 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 4, 2022

The update also provided fixes for various camos not unlocking during progression, stuttering and lag issues as well as framerate drop issues. Infinity Ward also implemented several overall performance improvements, according to the patch notes.

However, the notes also reveal that several fixes won’t be launched until the release of season one, which is set to go live on November 16.

“We are actively collecting weapon performance/usage data and will provide detailed updates on weapon-balancing with the launch of Season 01,” said developers, meaning players having fun with the chaotic Kastov 7.62 have over a week of overpowered gameplay.

Modern Warfare 2’s season one launch will also see Infinity Ward “continue to refine our UI.”

They also confirmed that “enemy or live ping will remain disabled in multiplayer until a fix is implemented with the launch of season one. This is due to a bug where ping remained on some players after death.”

While there’s no immediate fix for players exploiting the “god mode” glitch or exploring out-of-bounds areas on the map, Infinity Ward is aware of the issues and is working on a fix.

Modern Warfare 2‘s season one will coincide with the launch of Warzone 2.0 – here’s everything we know so far.

