Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PC requirements are incredibly important to check before Sledgehammer Games‘ upcoming shooter launches. While fans on PlayStation and Xbox don’t have to worry about whether their console, if you’re playing elsewhere you should check below to see if your PC can run Modern Warfare 3 before pre-ordering or buying it at launch.

Ahead of the game’s launch on November 8, publisher Activision Blizzard has confirmed Modern Warfare 3‘s PC requirements will be slightly more demanding than the system specs for last year’s Modern Warfare 2.

Additionally, while the minimum and recommended requirements for Modern Warfare 3 vary, all players will need an internet connection, along with a sound card and system compatible with DirectX.

Advertisement

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PC requirements

Activision Blizzard outlined two lists of specifications – minimum requirements to get the game running, and recommended specs for playing Modern Warfare 3 at 60 frames per second (60 FPS) “in most situations with all options set to high”.

You can check both sets below.

Modern Warfare 3 minimum PC requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 480

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 480 Video memory: 3 GB

3 GB Storage space: SSD with 65 GB available space (25 GB with COD HQ downloaded)

Modern Warfare 3 recommended PC requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / GeForce RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon RX Vega

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / GeForce RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon RX Vega Video memory: 6 GB

6 GB Storage space: SSD with 65 GB available space (25 GB with COD HQ downloaded)

Whether you’ll be playing on PC or opting for console, it’s worth catching up with everything that’s gone down since Modern Warfare 3‘s beta weekends.

We’ve put together a list of the game’s best weapons so far, and we also caught up with Sledgehammer Games to discuss visibility and time-to-kill changes.