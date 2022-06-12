Mojang takes ‘Minecraft’ to the strategy realm with ‘Minecraft Legends’

Mojang has revealed Minecraft Legends, a real-time strategy (RTS) game that’s set to launch in 2023.

Developed by Mojang alongside Hardspace: Shipbreaker creator Blackbird Interactive, Minecraft Legends is an RTS where players must protect the Minecraft realm from a mysterious invasion.

As for what players can expect, Minecraft Legends’ trailer description shared the following:

“Explore a familiar yet mysterious land, full of diverse life, lush biomes, and rich resources. But this paradise is on the brink of destruction. The piglins have arrived – and they’re threatening to corrupt the Overworld. Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect their home.”

Watch the trailer below:

While there’s no release date beyond 2023, Mojang has shared that Minecraft Legends will be available on Xbox consoles and PC. PC players will be able to pick it up on Steam, where a Minecraft Legends page was launched shortly after its reveal.

The Steam page offers some new details on what Minecraft Legends will entail – including player versus player (PvP) modes, the ability to form “valuable alliances” with “unexpected friends”, and more.

Earlier in the month, Mojang released The Wild – an extensive new update for Minecraft that added two new biomes and a terrifying underground enemy.

It’s not just been a busy month for Mojang – the games industry has been swamped with major announcements and new trailers. The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase streamed today (June 12) and included a first look at Starfield in action, Persona 5 coming to PC, and much more.

Besides tonight, there’s plenty to catch up on from the last week of announcements. From a campaign reveal for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to the release date for Scorn, catch up at visit our Summer Of Games 2022 page.