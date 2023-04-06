Monster Energy takes indie developer to court for using the word monster in its game title

Monster Energy’s lawyers have targeted Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals developer Glowstick Entertainment, for using the word monster in its game.

In a series of tweets, Glowstick Entertainment founder Vincent Livings accused Monster Energy of being a “notorious trademark troll” and said the company has demanded the studio stop using the word monster without the game’s full title, Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals.

A settlement offered to Livings would also see Glowstick Entertainment agree to not use the word Monster in its game titles, or use any “claw-like design” in its works.

Advertisement

Additionally, Monster’s filing would also prevent the studio from marketing its games “in the colours green or white, or whole or in part, regardless of the background behind the mark(s)”.

2. Monster Energy's lawyers are coming after us right now, because @MonstersMortals has the word "Monsters" in it. They claim that our game is confusingly similar to their energy drink. Yep, that's really their claim. Rather than roll over, I'm going to fight them in court. — Vincent Livings (@VincentLivings) March 29, 2023

“They claim that our game is confusingly similar to their energy drink,” explained Livings. “Rather than roll over, I’m going to fight them in court.”

“For a company that likes to target their drinks at gamers, they also like to try to bully & bankrupt game studios with lengthy high dollar litigation.”

“Dishonest companies like Monster Energy depend on doing their bullying in secret, while presenting a clean image to their base (atheletes & gamers),” continued Livings. “Showing their true face publicly is the only real way to stop them.”

Reposting these terms from Monster Energy since journalists are referencing this thread. pic.twitter.com/AUD1sT2q9H — Vincent Livings (@VincentLivings) April 4, 2023

Advertisement

Livings has also called for fans to boycott the energy drink company, and claimed: “If nothing else, I hope they will eventually learn that going after game studios is not in their best interest.”

This isn’t the first time Monster Energy has pushed trademark disputes on gaming companies. In 2020, it was reported that Ubisoft’s action-adventure game Immortals Fenyx Rising – originally titled Gods & Monsters – had changed its name due to a legal dispute with Monster Energy.

NME has reached out to Monster Energy for comment.

In other gaming news, Snoop Dogg has left Faze Clan as its value continues to plummet.