‘Monster Hunter Rise’ developer says fixing save bug is “a priority”

The PC port of Monster Hunter Rise contains a bug which prevents some users from starting the game, but fixing it is now a priority.

On starting the PC port of Monster Hunter Rise players are asked to create a new save file. However, a bug appears to prevent some players from doing so meaning they cannot start the game. Originally noted on January 13, the developer offered temporary fixes which involves deleting the save files.

Yesterday, (January 19) the team offered an update to their initial blog post (as spotted by PCGamesN) explaining that they were looking into a bug fix as “a priority.”

“For those players who have encountered this issue, we wanted to reassure you that we are still investigating it as a priority. The team want nothing more than to have you enjoying Monster Hunter Rise on PC with your friends and fellow Hunters. Thank you all so much for your continued patience and support, we’ll provide another update when we have more news to share on this.”

The PC release was reported to include all of the DLC content previously released for the title making it the definitive edition of the game. However, fans were disappointed to find that much of it was missing on launch. They were reassured that it would still be coming however.

The DLC includes a lot of playable crossover characters and costumes from other games such as Sonic and Tails. For now it appears that players experiencing the bug will have to wait a little longer before they get their fix.

