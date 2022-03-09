‘Monster Hunter Rise’ on Nintendo Switch is going free for a week

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise will be free to play on Nintendo Switch for a full week later this month.

The game will be free to play from March 11-17, likely to coincide with it’s Sunbreak expansion presentation.

It’ll be just shy of a year since Monster Hunter Rise was released on Switch, with the game coming to PC on January 12, and whilst the Sunbreak expansion is some way off it’s about to get very busy in the world of Monster Hunter again.

While this is a free version of the full game, there is a slight catch. The free trial is actually part of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, meaning you’ll need to be a member in order to take advantage of the offer.

This will be part of the standard subscription model, and not the higher tiered “Plus Expansion Pack” membership, which also gets you the Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive collections, as well as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, and the forthcoming new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks.

It’s worth noting users can try a seven day trial of the service which would mean they could time it just right to try out both Monster Hunter Rise and the online aspects of the service. If going this route, make sure to check if “automatic renewal” is set, so it doesn’t just buy a subscription afterwards. A 12 month sub costs £17.99, though a Nintendo Switch Online membership can be purchased in month-long tiers for £3.49.

Player progress will carry over to the full game after the free period ends, meaning players won’t have to start again.

NME gave Monster Hunter Rise the full five stars in our review, saying it’s “The greatest Monster Hunter yet”, adding “unparalleled movement, inventive weapon changes, gorgeous locales, and a setting inspired by Japanese folklore” that “all blend together to make this a truly wonderful experience whether you play it solo, with friends, or online with random hunting acquaintances.”

In other news, EA Sports has removed all Russian clubs and players from FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team mode.