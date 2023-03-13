‘Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’ expansion coming to PlayStation, Xbox this April

The Sunbreak expansion for Capcom‘s Monster Hunter Rise is set to arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles soon.

The expansion’s imminent arrival on consoles was announced via the official Monster Hunter Twitter account last week (March 10) and confirms a release date of April 28.

Step up to Master Rank and hunt your way through a mysterious new story in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak, coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PS5, and PS4 on April 28th! New monsters, locales, gear, hunting mechanics and an expansive endgame await you… pic.twitter.com/mPcqCQmIza — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 9, 2023

Monster Hunter Rise‘s Sunbreak expansion first released on PC and Nintendo Switch in late June last year. The expansion scored a four-star review from Alan Wen for NME, who wrote: “Despite some shortcomings, Sunbreak is still an excellent addition for fans already hooked into Monster Hunter’s loop. It’s a tougher sell for someone jumping in for the first time, since it does require getting through the base game first, and there’s not really a way to fast-track that.”

Wen added: “Prime yourself for the challenges that come, and there’s a very long post-game to look forward to, especially once you unlock the new tougher ‘Afflicted’ monster variants, while further updates planned all the way into 2023 means the hunt is far from over.”

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduces new game mechanics including the “Switch Skill Swap” other advanced player movement options as well as new characters, monsters and all-new follower quests.

Monster Hunter Rise first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC in March 2021 before being ported to PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles in January this year.