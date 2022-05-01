‘Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’ stream to air this month

Capcom has announced that a digital event dedicated to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be taking place in early May.

The official Monster Hunter Twitter revealed the event earlier this week (April 28), saying it will take place on May 10 at 3PM BST (7AM PT / 10AM ET) and feature “exciting reveals of new gameplay info, monsters and more”.

Sunbreak will be Monster Hunter Rise’s first major expansion since launch, with it set to release on June 30 this year for both Nintendo Switch and PC. The expansion will take hunters across the ocean to a new land filled with new monsters, quests and characters to interact with.

📅 May 10

🕒 7:00 PDT / 15:00 BST

🎤 Presented by Director Yoshitake Suzuki

📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/UTF23FTGKA — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2022

Capcom also released multiple videos last month dedicated to the map and monsters of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. A new area called “the Citadel” will be available to explore, and feature new master rank quests and unique flora and fauna. Players will also be facing off against the Garangolm, a new monster that uses a series of elemental attacks once enraged in battle.

In the Sunbreak expansion players will also need to contend with “The Three Lords”, which are composed of the Garangolm, Malzeno and Lunagaron monsters. These will be tough new monsters with special abilities that players will need to look out for.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently at 50 per cent off on Steam for both the base game and Deluxe Edition, with the sale set to end after the upcoming Sunbreak stream on May 11.

To play the Sunbreak expansion, players are required to have already purchased Monster Hunter Rise and previously completed the 7-star Hub quest “Serpent Goddess of Thunder”.

