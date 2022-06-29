‘Monster Hunter Rise’ to get Nvidia DLSS and photo mode with ‘Sunbreak’ on PC

Capcom has outlined what Monster Hunter Rise players will get on PC when a new update drops on the same day as Sunbreak on June 30 – including Nvidia DLSS support.

The update details were published to Steam yesterday (June 28), and whilst most of the additions are new features coming from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, there are some other much wanted additions too.

Keep in mind that what’s listed below are PC-only changes coming to the Steam version of the game.

Monster Hunter Rise will start supporting Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling, which uses AI rendering technology to increase graphical performance), get a new “Classic” filter, a new “detailed photo mode” that includes focal length adjustment and filters and lighting effects for supported Razer products. You can check out the full list of updates here.

There are also going to be multiple vibration types for controller support on PC, with the controls options menu being resorted and the ability to adjust the position of the ultra-wide menu as well.

If you’re excited for Subreak’s release on June 30, you can check out our preview of the game from earlier this month right here. We said “Sunbreak is shaping up to be more of what fans want: more Monster Hunter to give you a run for your money, with more mechanics to wrap your head around, which should compel veterans to find new strategies.”

