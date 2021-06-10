Capcom has debuted a story trailer giving us a new look at Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wing of Ruins.

As premiered at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 10th, 2021, the trailer showed off the roleplaying game and the disappearance of Monster Hunter mascot Rathalos. The game is a spinoff title that also functions as a sequel to 2016’s Monster Hunter Stories.

“A new adventure awaits you in this second instalment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story,” reads the game description.

Advertisement

The previous Monster Hunter Stories cast players not as a monster hunter but as a monster rider, and combat takes the form of turn-based battles.

“You play as the grandson of Red, a legendary Rider. The story begins with a fateful encounter with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a legendary Rathalos which could wreak havoc if awakened to its destructive power.

“Embark on a journey which will test the bonds of friendship in a changing world, and discover the truth behind the legends of old.”

Three Amiibo will release simultaneously alongside the title, including Ena, Tsukino and Razewing.

Advertisement

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wing of Ruins is scheduled to launch globally on Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows on July 9th, 2021.