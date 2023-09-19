‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Switch visuals are a “crime”, say players

The performance of Mortal Kombat 1 on the Nintendo Switch has been subject to severe criticism from fans for its diminished fidelity.

Mortal Kombat 1 released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch today (September 19), however, the latter version has launched without the entirety of Invasions.

A new game mode that features famous locations from previous entries in Mortal Kombat in a mix of tabletop and role-playing game mechanics, this also allows player to generate seasonal currency for the Kollector.

Advertisement

Moreover, the visuals of the Nintendo Switch version are a point of contention in comparison to the game’s price. Though Mortal Kombat 1 on the Nintendo Switch is slightly cheaper than the other versions in the United Kingdom, those in the United States must shell out $69.99 for all versions of the game.

Owing to the differences between the specifications of these platforms, it would never have been possible to replicate the graphics on the PS5 on the Nintendo Switch, for example. That being said, there is a very clear contrast in the cutscenes and fatalities on the Nintendo Switch. Check it out below:

After Mk11, Nintendo Switch not being able to handle Mortal Kombat 1 was fully expected, but something about the game costing the same as other platforms ($70💀) doesn't feel right pic.twitter.com/zrBR9EIeYq — Fighting-Games Daily (@FGC_Daily) September 17, 2023

Why would you EVER get MK 1 for the switch? This shit is CURSED 😂 pic.twitter.com/pUTkTWV76h — The Angry One (@AngryAntiHero) September 17, 2023

on the left Mortal Kombat 1 on PS5

on the right Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch

both are $70, this is a crime 😂 pic.twitter.com/AZuPtYhSgn — Alex Prime 🇨🇦💚♥️ (@AlexPrime_86) September 17, 2023

Nintendo Life – the only publication that has provided a review for the game on Nintendo Switch on Metacritic at the moment – advised players to have “plenty of patience” and to play the game if their “only option” was the handheld console.

Advertisement

“There are frame rate issues, big resolution dips, input and timing problems related to performance drops, missing content, game-breaking bugs in Invasion mode, long loading times, and unresponsive menus,” it listed the issues in its review, suggesting that fans should “stay away from this one for now”.

In other gaming news, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was unhappy with his EA Sports FC 24 rating in a new video – “I’m shocked with this one, I can’t lie”.