Xbox Game Pass getting ‘Mortal Kombat 11’, ‘The Gunk’ and more this week

Plenty more games have been announced as coming to Xbox Game Pass in the middle of December, with titles for all ages being thrown onto the service.

The announcement comes from a video on the official Xbox On YouTube channel, where each game was shown off and given a brief description. You can find the list of this week’s day one and other releases below:

Firewatch (December 16)

Ben 10: Power Trip (December 16)

Race with Ryan (December 16)

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (December 16)

Transformers: Battlegrounds (December 16)

It looks as though a PlayStation rival to Xbox Game Pass might also be in the works at Sony, if recent reports are to be believed. Codenamed “Spartacus”, this service would merge both PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus and offer three tiers of access. The first will reportedly be the PlayStation Plus model of monthly free games, the second will provide a library of PS4 and PS5 titles akin to PlayStation Now, and the third tier would include classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP.

It was also reported earlier in the year that David Jaffe had heard from multiple relevant sources that a Game Pass “counterpunch” was on the way. Whilst Jaffe didn’t know what this meant at the time, the report suggests that “Spartacus” may in fact be a real idea and service in the works.

In other news, a Sony patent application posits the idea of detecting “disruptive behaviour” in different games and tying it to the relevant player and the game “room” it takes place in. Whilst not a concrete idea, or one that could actually end up being used, this reporting system would give players quick and easy information about the likelihood of disruptions in certain game lobbies and maps, and the history of other players.