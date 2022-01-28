‘Mortal Kombat 12’ seemingly teased by NetherRealm dev

Mortal Kombat 12 appears to have been teased by a developer at NetherRealm Studios, seemingly disguised as unintentional.

In a now-deleted tweet, senior production manager at NetherRealm Studios Jonathan Andersen shared an image of his desk. The image is now available on Reddit and shows plenty of concept art, flyers, and print-outs related to the Mortal Kombat and Injustice games, both made by the studio.

Eagle-eyed fans then spotted something going on in the top right of the image on the developer’s monitor. Along the bottom of the screen is some text reading “MK12_Mast[er]” and an email from someone called Christine that partially reads:

“Confidential. Do not […] share any part of this video, nor any […] our fans eagerly scrape the internet for any trace […] take extra care with this material.”

The mention of fans scraping the internet has set this off as a sort of “intentional” leak, as combining that with reference to “MK12” would indicate that the developers are having a bit of fun with fans over the next game in the series. Of course, this is no sort of official confirmation, considering the context appears tongue-in-cheek.

The style echoes some of the Xbox Game Pass reveals, in which fictional Microsoft employee Melissa McGamepass sends emails that the Game Pass Twitter account reveals.

Journalist Jeff Grubb also said last year that Mortal Kombat 12 was in development when he explained on a podcast: “It lines up with the reality, and it lines up with what I’ve heard, where Mortal Kombat 12 would make the most sense because that’s a game they know will make money, it will sell well… Mortal Kombat 11 was great, it’s doing great, but if you come out with Mortal Kombat 12 it will also sell and do well.”

