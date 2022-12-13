‘Mortal Kombat’ creator Ed Boon hints next game will release in 2023

According to a hint from Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon, NetherRealm’s new game could be released in 2023.

NetherRealm’s last release was Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019, but based on the studio’s release schedule fans believe the next game on its way will be another Injustice. In a recent Q&A on his Twitter page, Boon – who is also NetherRealm’s CEO – hinted towards some release date information for the studio’s unannounced next project.

When one user asked, “Will we get anything new from NetherRealm in 2023?” Boon simply replied “I shouldn’t ans23r that,” while he responded to a similar question with “I really shouldn’t 23-answer that.”

When probed further on the topic by someone asking whether there will be any announcements around the project in the next six months, Boon said it was “likely”.

It seems Boon attempted to reply to all the responses to his quickfire Q&A, which saw 135 questions sent his way within 30 seconds of his tweet which simply read, “Ask me stuff…” One user asked whether Michael Myers was likely for a Mortal Kombat game in the future, where Boon revealed that NetherRealm “wanted him. But Halloween people said no.”

Speaking about NetherRealm’s traditional two-year cycle of releases being broken, Boon said that he was “not at liberty to talk about” most of the factors around it, but mentioned that Covid “and the world around us” had definitely played a role.

Finally, Boon said it was “not likely” that Goat Simulator would ever feature in a Mortal Kombat game.

The Q&A comes more than a year after it was confirmed that NetherRealm was working on Mortal Kombat 12 over Injustice 3 as the studio faced being separated from DC licence holders Warner Bros Games.

