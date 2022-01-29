‘Mortal Kombat’ movie writer to helm ‘System Shock’ TV show

The writer of 2021’s Mortal Kombat movie will write the upcoming TV adaptation of the legendary immersive sim System Shock.

In October it was reported that Nightdive Studios was working with Vinge to create a TV adaptation of System Shock, a cult sci-fi adventure from 1994, and the spiritual prequel to BioShock.

Binge is a new streaming service that is said to be ‘created for the gaming universe’ is working on the project. Nightdive boss Stephen Kick will act as executive producer for the show, alongside Larry Kuperman, who will serve as director of business.

But now, as revealed by Deadline, the project has a writer. Greg Russo, who wrote the 2021 Mortal Kombat film has joined the project. Speaking about the announcement, Russo said;

“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to work alongside the fantastic team at Binge and Nightdive Studios to bring the iconic System Shock franchise to life,” said Russo. “I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to make my directorial debut, and I finally found it.”

Binge Chief Content Officer Alan Ungar added ; “Greg is a superbly talented screenwriter who possesses an unmatched knowledge and passion for gaming. His artistic approach to storytelling and his deep understanding of the source material will undoubtedly get fans excited about this new franchise. We’re thrilled to be bringing him on board and can’t wait to share his vision with audiences worldwide.”

In addition to writing on the project, Russo will also executive produce. No release date or production schedule has been announced for the adaptation.

