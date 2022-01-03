‘Mortal Kombat Trilogy’ remake petition gains traction with over 20,000 signatures

Indie developer, Eyeballistic, is pitching a Mortal Kombat Trilogy remake to Warner Bros. It’s doing so via an increasingly successful online petition.

The petition on Change.org explains that Eyeballistic is made up of a team of Mortal Kombat fans eager to remake the game. The team approached series creator Ed Boon in 2016 and gained his support. However, according to the petition, IP owner, Warner Bros, stated that it was “unconvinced”. The firm didn’t believe it would sell sufficiently to be “worth the substantial cost of marketing the product for sale”.

Since then, Eyeballistic has “signed multiple game contracts to produce games for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch“. Its studio page lists Coldblood, an action RPG currently in development, as well as a fighting RPG called Lawless.

For the Mortal Kombat Trilogy, the team plans to “painstakingly recreate every detail of every stage and character in glorious 3D”. It also wants to provide characters and stages with a 4K and 60 frames per second face lift via Unreal Engine 5.

The original Mortal Kombat Trilogy included all the characters from Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat 3, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3.

Eyeballistic hopes to reach 100,000 signatures before presenting it again to Warner Bros.

A short video released on Twitter by CEO of Eyeballistic demonstrates what to expect.

15K signatures to #BBMKT? Damn, you guys are amazing! I promised a little something special and here it is: 4K Resolution non-twitter compressed link is still rendering but here: https://t.co/TtCyCbiUo0 We improved Baraka's idle too!@JustMKollum crushed it on this stage! pic.twitter.com/qrohGWn9Yr — Joe Tresca (@calactyte) December 28, 2021

At the time of writing, the petition had garnered just over 20,000 signatures, so it has quite a way to go until it reaches the 100,000 mark. However, that’s a reasonable increase on its earlier figure of just 3,000 when the petition originally attracted interest.

