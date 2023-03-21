‘Moss’ developer Polyarc is working on a competitive VR shooter

Polyarc, the studio behind Moss and Moss: Book 2, has invited fans to sign up to test an upcoming competitive VR shooter it is working on.

While Polyarc’s next game is yet to be titled, the studio has revealed that it will be a competitive multiplayer shooter for VR platforms.

A closed playtest for the game is set to run between April 14 to April 16, and fans can sign up here to register their interest in taking part. As it’s a closed playtest, only invited players will be able to join.

The game’s genre will be a departure for Polyarc, as the studio’s two prior games – Moss and its sequel- are both single-player platformers.

As for why Polyarc is making the leap with a competitive shooter, CEO and co-founder Tam Armstrong said: “It’s apparent observing the community of players out there and receiving some of our own feedback that there are a lot of gamers in VR who are looking for and want to play more competitive multiplayer games.”

“We are excited about this opportunity, as VR offers interesting considerations for multiplayer games,” continued Armstrong. “The ability to read the other player’s focus and intention as they move their head and hands are some of the elements that make playing games in person so compelling.”

Armstrong went on to say that the audience for VR games has grown into the “tens of millions,” and Polyarc is looking to “reach more of the audience within VR and even create space for new folks to join us there”.

“With that in mind,” she said, “the greater number of players gives us the opportunity to try ideas we have for multiplayer gameplay that can offer more to competitive players.”

Last year, Polyarc told NME that it was excited to “continue telling stories in the world of Moss“.

