‘Silent Hill’ movie director teases franchise wide reboot of the series

Christophe Gans, director of the first Silent Hill movie, revealed in an interview that Konami is planning a large-scale reboot of the franchise.

The Internet is awash with rumours of the return of the beloved horror franchise, with potential leaks circulating of an upcoming game and the strategic partnership Konami entered with horror specialists Bloober Team raising questions on whether they will be taking the reigns of a new Silent Hill game. Well, it looks like more fuel has been thrown on the fire from an unlikely source.

Gans was the director of the original Silent Hill movie released in 2006 and in an interview given to French outlet JEUXACTU (thanks, PCGamesN), he revealed some interesting details about Konami’s upcoming plans for the franchise. Gans is supposedly currently working on a third Silent Hill movie with Konami who have been “galvanised” by the recent success of the Resident Evil series.

He stated that “the franchise is going to be relaunched in terms of video games”, allegedly as part of a global revival of Silent Hill which will include new games as well as Gan’s movie. He states that these developments are part of a “global policy” from Konami regarding the franchise. If Gans is correct, an announcement about an upcoming Silent Hill game may be just around the corner.

As of yet, no news regarding any upcoming Silent Hill games is official but the murmurings seem to be getting louder and louder.

Much like Konami (allegedly), fans may also have been galvanised by recent developments. A fan-made video of the original Silent Hill remade in Unreal Engine 5 was recently released, and it’s pretty cool.

