MTG Arena officially launches on mobile devices today (March 25), adding new support and improvement updates.

Wizards of the Coast announced the news in a new blog post, confirming that MTG Arena on mobile devices will expand today, adding iOS device and tablets support, as well as including performance updates for Android devices as well.

Additonally, MTG players who already play the game on PC can transfer their decks by simply signing into the mobile version.

MTG Arena, a digital version of the popular card game Magic: The Gathering, initially debuted on PC in 2018 and has since become a worldwide hit, garnering a massive player-base and its own Esport.

The mobile version of the MTG Arena went into beta testing in January and was available for select Android devices on Google Play. Starting today, Apple users will also be able to download the game for free.

Along with its mobile launch, Wizards of the Coast also announced that the latest MTG Arena expansion, Strixhaven: School of Mages, is coming soon and is currently available to pre-order.

In January, a rare Magic: The Gathering card sold at auction for $511,100. The main selling point of the mint-condition card was the fact that it was signed by artist Christopher Rush.

Rush’s artwork defined the ’90s iterations of the Magic: The Gathering, and after his passing in 2016, the rare card had only gone on to hold more value.