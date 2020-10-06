Multiple Bethesda games have been rated for the Xbox Series consoles

A recent rating board has suggested that multiple Bethesda properties could be getting a next-gen version on the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Two ratings were made by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), and has seemingly revealed that the Dishonored, Prey and Wolfenstein series’ will be coming to both of the Xbox Series consoles in the near future.

Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection is described as “a compilation of four first-person shooters/role-playing games in which players engage in stealth, assassinations, melee, and ranged combat to complete various missions”. The description suggests that Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and Prey will be incorporated.

The site also lists Wolfenstein Alt History Collection. The summary stated that it is a compilation of four first-person shooters in which players assume the role of a US army ranger leading rebel forces through an alternate historical reality involving Nazis”. With four games, the listing seemingly alludes that Bethesda Softworks’ Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Wolfenstein: New Order will be part of the collection.

There is no word on when these titles are expected to hit, or if they will also be coming to the PS5. Microsoft recently accrued ZeniMax Media, resulting in developers such as Bethesda, id Software and Arkane Studios now being part of the Xbox Games Studios brand. The company plans to honour previously announced PS5 titles by the company such as Deathloop, however, the future still remains uncertain.

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, stated in an interview at the time that “future Bethesda games will be on Xbox, PC and ‘other consoles on a case by case basis’.”

Doom Eternal recently joined Xbox Game Pass following the merger, and will be joining the subscription service for PC players at a later date.