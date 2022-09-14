Multiple ‘Resident Evil’ games are coming to Nintendo Switch this year

Nintendo has confirmed that cloud versions of multiple Resident Evil titles will be coming to the Switch later this year.

2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake will be available, allowing players to join Leon on his first day as a Racoon City police officer, alongside the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake.

2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which swapped Resident Evil’s usual over-the-shoulder perspective for a more intense first-person view, is also coming to Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

It comes as back in June, all three titles were made available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

A firm release date has yet to be confirmed, though Nintendo says all three will be released “this year”.

Capcom also confirmed that Resident Evil Village will launch on Nintendo Switch on October 28, while the accompanying Winters Expansion DLC will be available on December 2. Village will also be a cloud version of the game, meaning players will need a stable internet connection to play.

The Winters Expansion will include three main updates including Shadows Of Rose, an upcoming expansion that will take place 16 years after Resident Evil Village‘s story. Shadows Of Rose will follow Rose Winters as she tries to get rid of her supernatural powers, exploring the consciousness of Village‘s Megamycete to do so.

“Presented entirely in third-person, Rose’s special abilities will be necessary to survive, even as she seeks to eradicate them,” teased Capcom.

Advertisement

During yesterday’s (September 13) Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that Rare‘s iconic first-person shooter (FPS) GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch.

Elsewhere the highly-anticipated Pikmin 4 was given a 2023 release date while Breath Of The Wild sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was announced via a trailer.

Nintendo also confirmed that Tears Of The Kingdom will launch on May 12, 2023, following a delay that was announced earlier in the year.