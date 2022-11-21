‘MultiVersus’ adds Marvin the Martian to its roster

MultiVersus developer Player First Games announced recently that Marvin the Martian would be added to the game’s roster, but it’s now been revealed that the Looney Tunes character is available later today (November 21).

Player First Games didn’t provide a confirmed release date for Marvin the Martian when it was announced that it would be added to the game on November 18, but on the MultiVersus Twitter page it has now been revealed that it will be available later today from 6PM GMT / 10AM PST / 1PM EST.

As is routine for the game’s update process, MultiVersus will go down for maintenance for around an hour prior to the arrival of Marvin the Martian. The character will be voiced by Eric Bauza, who currently voices many Looney Tunes characters and has already loaned his voice to Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus.

Message from Mars! Marvin arrives in our orbit tomorrow!! We'll have downtime from 9:00am to 10:00am pst. Tune in to our Marvin stream at 9:30am! #MultiVersus @LooneyTunes https://t.co/SPvej2lZNk pic.twitter.com/rHVjH0plxj — MultiVersus (@multiversus) November 21, 2022

There’s been no further information around Marvin’s moveset or fighting style as yet, so fans of the game will have to jump in and get hands-on with it to find out. A special Marvin the Martian stream will air on the MultiVersus Twitch channel 30 minutes before Marvin is available for players which may give more information away.

It was also announced last week that MultiVersus will be getting a Game of Thrones stage which contains “all the hazards and pitfalls you’d come to expect from the land of Westeros,” as well as a remixed Game of Thrones theme. The theme dynamically adapts to what’s happening on screen.

