‘MultiVersus’ community unlocked ‘Rick and Morty’ stage in just a few hours

A MultiVersus community challenge that resulted in the unlocking of a stage from Rick and Morty was completed in just a few hours.

The goal was to hit 10million ringouts in order to unlock the Cromulons stage, based on the “Get Schwifty” episode from the second season of the comedy cartoon, and players were able to achieve this in just three hours following the announcement (via VGC).

YOU SHOWED US WHAT YOU GOT the Cromulons Map is now live! #MultiVersus #MVSEvents pic.twitter.com/s1FySamIE7 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 29, 2022

It marks the first new stage to be included in the game since the launch of the beta, and it comes just ahead of the playable Rick and Morty duo being added to the game’s roster on August 9.

Despite the slated August launch, players have spotted Rick Sanchez sometimes appearing in the game’s lobby, leading to speculation that some hackers may have pre-emptively gained access to the character.

Basketball star LeBron James is the most recent character to join the roster, fitted in his Space Jam 2 uniform, while a recent post from the official MultiVersus Twitter page may be teasing that The Lord Of The Rings will be the next crossover after Rick and Morty.

This is supported by a datamine from May, which mentioned both LeBron James and Rick and Morty as being characters that would be added to the roster. Gandalf and Legolas from The Lord Of The Rings were also named, along with other iconic characters such as Scooby-Doo and Godzilla. However, at the time of publication there’s no official confirmation.

NME’s preview for the game states, “For an open beta the game is well-refined, has plenty of content and the gameplay feels balanced and fair, for the majority of the time.”

MultiVersus is available to play for free on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4.

In other news, former The Witcher 3 developers are developing an online action game set in feudal Japan.