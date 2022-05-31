‘MultiVersus’ development could prioritise fighters fans are “really excited” for

Player First Games has said it is open to listening to fan feedback on what Warner Bros. characters to include in platformer fighter MultiVersus.

Studio co-founder Chris White told NME in a recent interview that the team is using a “half and half” approach between featured plans and any community demands.

“If the community is really asking for a certain feature, or they’re really excited about a certain potential character, we could potentially swap things around in prioritisation or we could make adjustments,” said White.

That said, White wants to make sure that MultiVersus has a “balanced offering,” where the roster doesn’t feel like it’s leaning towards one Warner Bros. property. “We don’t want it to feel like it’s one IP and friends – it’s all of these IPs coming together.”

​​”We’ve got quite a long backlog of characters to add to the game that people are excited about and already have relationships with,” added White.

The Warner Bros. vault is filled with R-rated intellectual property (IP), like Mad Max and It, and White outlined how Player First Games was able to include characters from R-rated properties with cartoons, and make them all work together.

“I think an example is Arya (Stark), when she gets a ringout, she spawns a pie,” said White. “If you’re familiar with the show, you kind of get that that’s a dark thing that we’ve done, but it’s done in a subtle and tasteful way.”

White also said in the interview that Player First Games is up for franchise crossovers with other fighting games, saying the studio is “open to a lot of things,” as long as it feels “right for the community.”

In other news, a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be dropping tomorrow on June 1.