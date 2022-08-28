‘MultiVersus’ director comments on online couch co-op update

The director of crossover fighting game MultiVersus, Tony Huynh, has commented on online couch co-op coming to the game via his Twitter account.

Huynh responded to a post asking about the addition of online couch co-op, stating “It’ll be further out, our focus right now is stabilizing our experience.” He then goes on to list “Netcode improvements, hurt/hitboxes, projectiles, platform interactions” as a few of the key aspects, and he doesn’t give a time frame for when online couch co-op can be expected.

MultiVersus only had its full launch earlier this month on August 15 with its first season, so there’s still plenty of time for the game to grow and receive tweaks.

Despite only being in early access through the majority of July, with a soft launch releasing at the tail-end of the month, MultiVersus managed to become the highest-grossing game of the month according to the NPD sales reports. The revenue came from the game’s Founder Packs, which include character tickets that can be used to obtain new characters, cosmetic items, and in-game currency.

There are currently 19 playable fighters in the game, with Stripe from The Gremlins and Rick & Morty’s Rick Sanchez coming to the game later this season. Additionally, The Matrix is speculated to appear within the game along with Beetlejuice and The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch according to recent datamines.

A prior leak also suggested the likes of Lord Of The Rings and Godzilla will be coming to the game at some point, with Scooby-Doo himself and Game Of Thrones’ The Hound and Daenerys also being mentioned.

