‘MultiVersus’ adds LeBron James and Rick & Morty

Basketball star LeBron James is being added to MultiVersus, along with the dimension-hopping duo Rick and Morty.

In a character reveal trailer released by developer Player First Games, the NBA star was revealed outfitted in his Space Jam 2 uniform. James will be released on July 26 as the first post-launch character added to MultiVersus.

James is classed as a bruiser character and his move set predictably focuses on a basketball projectile. He also appears to have a powerful dunk melee ability. The trailer also showcases an unlockable cowboy alternate costume for James. Interestingly, LeBron James isn’t actually voiced by James himself but instead by voice actor Barett Wallace.

Advertisement

Rick and Morty have also been officially announced as upcoming characters by Player First. Like Tom and Jerry who are already present in the game, Rick and Morty appear to only be playable as a duo. Nothing about their move sets has been officially confirmed yet, but they will be releasing sometime in season one of MultiVersus.

MultiVersus is currently in a closed beta, available to those who participated in the game’s closed alphas and also those who receive a key from a Twitch “drop” by watching streamers who are playing MultiVersus.

The MultiVersus developer is taking a half-and-half approach when it comes to updating the game. They have their own plans but are keeping abreast of what the community is asking for and are willing to add certain features and characters if there is a lot of community demand.

MultiVersus will be receiving a whole host of new characters in the future, one potential franchise they may utilise to create future content is The Lord of the Rings, which they potentially teased a few weeks ago.

In other news, the unannounced upcoming stealth-focused Assassin’s Creed title, codenamed Rift, has reportedly been delayed until 2023.