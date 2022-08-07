‘MultiVersus’ Season 1 to include ranked and arcade modes

Developer Player First Games has outlined what players can expect from the first season of platform fighter MultiVersus.

After the first season of the free-to-play game was delayed, Player First Games has outlined what it will entail during Evo this weekend (via VGC).

The Twitter post also confirms that an official announcement date for season one’s new release date is coming “very soon.”

Season one will include new characters (like Rick and Morty), a classic arcade mode, a new ranked mode, and a series of new cosmetic icons, banners, and character variants as well.

“We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date,” said Player First Games when announcing the season one delay. “We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players.”

The hit detection system in MultiVersus is also set to get a “big overhaul” soon. So the actual detection for hits from players will be getting changed in some drastic ways, presumably so Player First Games can improve the overall experience and make it feel as fair as possible.

“We’ll be looking at Finn [from Adventure Time] in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts,” said game director Tony Huynh.

In other news, PlayStation has been running a survey during Evo this weekend asking players about the types of NFTs they would buy from the company. This doesn’t confirm or deny that the company is planning to roll out NFTs, but it does indicate it is at least looking into it at the moment.