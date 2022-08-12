‘MultiVersus’ Season 1 will begin later this month, but not all new features will come at once

The launch date for MultiVersus Season one has been confirmed, following a delay earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter, the official MultiVersus account confirmed that Season one will be launching August 15.

Season one will include “a brand-new battle pass for you to earn in-game rewards” however “everything we are bringing to you in Season 1 will not drop on the same day. New modes and content will be spread through the life of the Season. We’ll continue to share dates on all the fun things to come”.

The release date of MultiVersus’ Season one was delayed earlier this month, with developers writing “we know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players.”

Following the delay, developer Player First Games confirmed that Season one will introduce new characters (like Rick and Morty), a classic arcade mode and a new ranked mode, alongside a series of new cosmetic icons, banners, and character variants.

Today (August 12) it was also confirmed that Morty would be added to MultiVersus on August 23.

The launch of the character was delayed alongside Season one, with MultiVersus director Tony Huynh later confirming that Morty will be an “expert” character, meaning that Morty requires a higher skill level to play and will cost 3,000 coins to unlock.

The MultiVersus director also responded to a fan asking how they could make “such a basic character so complicated” with Huynh saying, “I don’t know, we just kinda went down this road and couldn’t stop”.

