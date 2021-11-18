Mutant Promise is presenting several events focused on video games

Mutant Promise , the producing and artist development agency, is presenting three events focused on the creative side of video games.

Taking place at Somerset House Studios, the three events will look at the way games present their interactive storytelling and audio environments to players.

“Mutant Promise aims to empower creatives and has invited innovative technologists to host a panel and a workshop this month to create new learning experiences focusing on gaming,” the press release reads.

Beginning on November 20 from 12 PM – 1 PM, Lucia Chung, a Taiwanese experimental artist, will host an online panel called Lucia H Chung: Going Platinum! with Lisa Devon, James B Stringer, and Christos Michalakos discussing the crossover of experimental electronic music and game music. This panel will be live-streamed via Somerset House Studios Twitch and YouTube.

November 27 starting at 11 AM – 12 PM will see creative computing artist Jazmin Morris presenting an online panel on “representation in cyberspace“. Morris will ask: “Who are the gatekeepers of knowledge, and what can we do to collectively educate each other? What does a platform centre around marginalised people look like? Why should we all be inspired by the open-source community?”

Then during the afternoon of November 27 from 2 PM – 4 PM, Morris will also host an in-person workshop looking at storytelling through interactive fiction. The panel will explore fiction by taking the role of the game developer in designing a narrative to be executed using the open-source game development platform, Twine.

Tickets for each panel are available online.

