‘My Friend Pedro: Ripe For Revenge’ launches on mobile today

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge, a new free-to-play mobile adventure game, officially launches on Android and iOS devices today.

From Devolver Digital, My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge follows Pedro on a quest for revenge after being left for dead while on a search for his kidnapped wife and kids in a shoot ’em up platforming experience featuring 37 levels.

“Plan your high caliber choreography for the best scores and, if your skin is tough enough, test your skills in Blood Rush mode,” Devolver Digital describes.

Advertisement

You can check out the release trailer below:

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge was announced last month (July 5) and is a sequel to My Friend Pedro which launched in June 2019. The game was released on PC and Nintendo Switch before coming to Xbox One later that year. A PS4 port of the game also arrived in April 2020.

Devolver Digital announced a whole slew of games during E3 2021 including Shadow Warrior 3, the next entry in the Shadow Warrior series, multiplayer title Phantom Abyss, Death’s Door, as well as Terra Nil.

Phantom Abyss and Death’s Door are currently both available, while Shadow Warrior 3 is set to launch later this year. The release date for Terra Nil has yet to be announced.

In NME’s review of Death’s Door, Jon Peltz said: “Death’s Door welcomes the player to its consistently entertaining world of unique, stubborn bosses and intriguing exploration with surprising accessibility, humor and elegant design.”

Advertisement

In other news, A Plague Tale: Innocence is free on Epic Games this week.