‘My Time at Sandrock’ beats ‘My Time at Portia’ concurrent player count

Pathea Games’ latest title My Time at Sandrock has already beat My Time at Portia‘s all-time concurrent player record on Steam.

The sequel to My Time at Portia launched on May 26 in early access and has already surpassed the first game’s lifetime best of 13,299 players, with 18, 500 (via, PCGamer).

On May 28, the game’s peak reached 21,778 concurrent players, according to the SteamDB site, but it looks like it has slipped to just over 14,990 players as of today (May 30).

My Time At Sandrock is set in a backwater desert community where the player will take on the role of a fledgling builder. They must use their toolset to gather resources, construct machines, and turn their run-down workshop into a well-oiled production facility.

As the game description explains, “After accepting a job offer to become Sandrock’s newest Builder, you’ll arrive in the wild and rugged city-state, where it’s up to you and your trusty tools to restore the community to its former glory. Gather resources to build machines, befriend locals, and defend Sandrock from monsters — all while saving the town from economic ruin!”

It features an open world of vast deserts surrounding the city-state of Sandrock, as well as old ruins the player can investigate to uncover Old World relics. NPCs each have extensive stories and side quests and the game gives players the option to swap between melee combat and third-person shooting mechanics while in battle.

There are also interactive mini-games, a way to grow and harvest crops, and turn profits by using the personal workshop. Pathea Games has also confirmed that multiplayer mode will be coming soon.

