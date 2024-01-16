Mysterious ‘Elden Ring’ files suggest DLC news is coming soon

A new update on SteamDB could indicate that Elden Ring‘s DLC is closer than previously thought.

The DLC section of Elden Ring on SteamDB hasn’t been updated for over a year, with the last update being the “Elden Ring Adventure Guide”. At the time of writing this article (January 16), however, a new entry simply named “SteamDB Unknown App 2778580” was updated seven hours ago, suggesting a release date for the already-announced expansion Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree could be coming soon, perhaps in tandem with the fast approaching second anniversary of the original game on February 25.

This would line up with a leak in December 2023 that suggested the expansion could be released in February 2024, with retailer DataBlitz briefly uploading a page for Elden Ring-themed controllers planned to release in February to “sync with new ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ expansion release”, along with stating a second wave of controllers would be released in 2025 to celebrate a “major keybeat or new game expansion”.

Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree was first revealed in February 2023, mere days after the first anniversary of the initial game’s release. No further details were offered for the expansion, however, with producer Yashiro Kitao stating in November that the expansion will be a “little while yet”, but that development of the DLC was in full swing and “going well”.

Kitao also compared the expansion to Bloodborne, stating that it has “new battles and new characters”.

NME reviewed Elden Ring when it was first released, with our reviewer calling it “FromSoftware’s most ambitious title yet” and writing that “Elden Ring is a glowing spectacle of achievement.”

