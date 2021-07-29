‘Naraka: Bladepoint’ coming to consoles soon – starting with PS5

Naraka: Bladepoint will be heading to consoles soon and it looks as though PlayStation 5 will be the first to receive the title.

24 Entertainment has revealed that the popular PC battle royale game will be heading over to consoles sooner rather than later.

Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player fantasy battle royale with a heavy focus on melee combat and parkour-style mobility. Although a playable demo has been available on Steam for some time, the game officially rolls out on August 12.

#NARAKABLADEPOINT PlayStation 5 Gameplay Preview

Console Versions coming SOON.https://t.co/yJy9SQ4Y5K — NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (@NARAKATHEGAME) July 29, 2021

Exactly which console platforms will be getting Naraka: Bladepoint is unknown at this time, but thanks to a preview video over at IGN, it seems we can confirm that it will be heading to the PlayStation 5 at the very least.

Additionally, there are even a few minutes of gameplay footage to check out. See below:

“Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player action battle royale offering players insane mobility powered by parkour and grappling hook, a vast arsenal of melee and ranged weapons, and a roaster of characters with powerful abilities – transform yourself into a gigantic Vajra Warrior and crush your enemies,” reads the game description.

No official release date has been stated at this time for Naraka: Bladepoint, though with the PC release taking place next month, there’s a good chance it will arrive before the end of the year. However, that’s simply speculation at this point.

