Narrative adventure ‘As Dusk Falls’ is launching in July

Upcoming stylish independent title As Dusk Falls has finally received a July release date during the 2022 Xbox & Bethesda game showcase.

Studio founder Caroline Marchal took to the stage to talk about the game, while the new trailer shows over two minutes of incoming footage, delving into the game’s story and the drama that’ll play out throughout. It’s also been revealed that the game can be played either solo or in multiplayer. The official Xbox Wire blog post covered the game’s multiplayer possibilities where up to eight players can experience the story together locally, online, or a mix of both.

Instead of using traditional 3D models of characters, still images of real players will be used to narrate the story throughout the game. Decision-making by the player will be crucial to how the story pans out, and every choice is claimed to have an impact on the narrative as a whole.

The 2022 Tribeca Festival selected game was originally announced almost two years ago in July 2020, with the description on the Xbox website reading; “As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from Interior/Night that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years in small-town Arizona. Starting with a robbery-gone-wrong in 1999, the choices you make will have a powerful impact on the characters’ lives in this epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and resilience.”

As Dusk Falls is set to release July 19 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will launch on Game Pass.

