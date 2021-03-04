Naughty Dog has several new announcements on the way

Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog and director of The Last of Us Part II, has revealed that the studio is working on several new projects.

Druckmann recently took to Twitter to share that the critically acclaimed studio is currently working on a number of things but asks for patience within the gaming community. He said, “If you tweet at me, asking about a future project, I can’t say anything… Please stay patient. We have several cool things we can’t wait to share with you. As soon as we can, we will!”

In January, Naughty Dog began teasing a “very cool” project. Druckmann, again, took to Twitter to share new Naughty Dog job listings, saying: “Come work with us! We’re making something very cool!”

One job listing was for a Level/Environmental Designer (Single Player) suggesting that the un-announced project could be related to The Last of Us. Factions, the multiplayer mode for The Last of Us Part II, was cut because it “grew beyond an additional mode that could be included with our enormous single-player campaign”.

In other Last of Us news, HBO has officially cast Game of Thrones‘ Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to star as Joel and Ellie in the TV adaption. Druckmann shared the announcement on Twitter and expressed his excitement to work with both Pascal and Ramsey.

The Last of Us Part II is leading the BAFTA Game Awards receiving 13 nominations, the highest number awarded for a game yet.