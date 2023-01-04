Naughty Dog shares concept art for “ambitious” ‘The Last Of Us’ multiplayer game

Naughty Dog has released concept art for its upcoming The Last Of Us multiplayer game, and the studio says that fans should expect some “fun surprises” throughout the year.

In a blog post published today (January 4), Naughty Dog acknowledged that The Last Of Us will turn 10 in June. As a result, the developer says that it will be a “big year” for the series, which is getting a TV adaptation on HBO this month.

“Even as it turns 10 years old, it feels like The Last of Us has only just begun, and this busy year will certainly show why,” shared Naughty Dog, adding that it is “so excited to share more with you about the future of this franchise.”

Advertisement

Part of the studio’s plans for the series includes a currently-untitled multiplayer game set in the series’ universe. Though little has been shared about the game, today’s blog included a new piece of concept art – check it out below.

“We first shared concept art of the project with you last year, and we hope this new piece of concept art below further excites you for what our team is working on,” shared the developer.

“Later this year we will begin to offer you some details on our ambitious The Last of Us multiplayer game,” teased Naughty Dog. “With a team led by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati, and Anthony Newman, the project is shaping up to be a fresh, new experience from our studio, but one rooted in Naughty Dog’s passion for delivering incredible stories, characters, and gameplay.”

Pettinati is a creative director at Naughty Dog, while Newman and Agarwal are co-game directors. Back in October, we reported that the multiplayer spin-off could be a free-to-play game.

In other gaming news, Scarborough’s infamous walrus Thor has been added to Duke Smoochem 3D.