‘NBA 2K21’ will be a launch title for both PS5 and Xbox Series X

2K Games has announced that NBA 2K21 will be a launch title for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The publisher confirmed the release dates for the upcoming next-gen consoles on the NBA 2K21 Twitter account. The sports game will release alongside the Xbox Series X and S globally when the consoles are released on November 10. Similarly, it will be available on November 12 and 19 for the PS5, according to its regional launch dates.

The next-gen version of the game will also cost US$10 more than current-gen versions, as it involves “building the game from the ground up to take full advantage of next-gen power and technology”, according to Greg Thomas, president of developer Visual Concepts.

Players who wish to upgrade their current-gen version of NBA 2K21 to the upcoming next-gen console version will be required to either purchase the game again or own the Mamba Forever Edition.

However, players will be able to play the standard current-gen versions of the game, without the graphical upgrades, on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S through backwards compatibility for no additional cost. Pre-orders for NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles are now available.

In other NBA 2K21 news, 2K Games has released a new post-launch update for the game on current-gen consoles. The new update brings about substantial gameplay improvements to its dribbling and shooting mechanics, following feedback from the community.

Other bug fixes touch upon cosmetic issues, which see improved player likeness for Damian Lillard. Overall audio quality, MyCareer cutscenes and difficulty adjustments for MyTeam have also been made. The complete list of changes implemented can be found here.