‘NBA 2K22’ shutdown bug may be affecting ‘FIFA 22’, ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ and more

Microsoft has officially recognised that NBA 2K22 is having issues, but many claim more games are suddenly shutting their Xbox down.

The Microsoft website, at the time of writing, has a ‘limited functionality’ notice next to NBA 2K22, acknowledging both there and on Twitter that the game has been shutting down some Xbox consoles.

Teams are continuing to investigate reports of consoles powering off or quitting to home while playing NBA 2K22. Please watch for news here or at https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj https://t.co/jNR0OqIoNl — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) September 24, 2021

A follow-up to the initial notice confirmed that “teams are continuing to investigate reports of consoles powering off or quitting to home while playing NBA 2K22. Please watch for news.” No other games have so far been mentioned by Microsoft, but many of the replies hinted at other games causing the same shutdown to happen.

“Madden 22 does it all the time”, reads one tweet, and another asked, “can you guys fix the Arkham Knight game it does the same thing”. Other games mentioned were FIFA 22, Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, among others.

