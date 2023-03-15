NCSoft unveils “massive-scale” strategy game ‘Project G’

NCSoft, the publisher behind Guild Wars 2, has released a trailer for its upcoming real-time strategy (RTS) game Project G.

Announced today (March 15), Project G will be launched on both PC and mobile platforms at an unspecified date.

The title will be set within a “massive-scale war” within a brand new IP, where players will be tasked with conquering new territories for their guild.

Project G‘s first trailer is made up of footage taken from the upcoming game, and shows players building up cities and defensive fortifications before sending out groups of units to battle. Check it out below:

Discussing Project G, project director Minseok Seo said: “[By] building an RTS title upon NCSoft’s advanced technology accumulated with MMO-based massive-scale battle system, we aim to create unprecedented scale and quality that have not been witnessed in any other strategy games.”

Earlier today, NCSoft also shared a video of Project G developers discussing what fans can expect from the game. The video can be watched below with YouTube‘s subtitling feature enabled.

