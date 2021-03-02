‘Need For Speed’ delayed to make way for ‘Battlefield 6’ development

EA is putting its next Need For Speed title on hold to focus on Battlefield 6.

Laura Miele, EA’s chief studios officer, shared the news to Polygon and spoke more of Battlefield’s development. Miele told that Polygon that while Criterion Games is still working on Need For Speed, it will be lending a helping hand to EA DICE for Battlefield 6.

Miele also reportedly reaffirmed that neither games are in trouble. Rather, she explained that the EA DICE team “is fatigued a bit” after working from home for over a year and “working incredibly hard”.

“We have a great game and some incredible potential with this game”, Miele said. “We’re playing to win; we’re playing to put a great Battlefield game out in the market”.

While Criterion is perhaps best known for its classic Need For Speed games, it also supported EA Dice on previous Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront titles.

“[They] have a really tight, close collaborative partnership with DICE. I’m really confident that this is going to be a pretty positive win for them”.

Criterion regained development control of the Need for Speed franchise in 2020 after three tepidly received entries from Ghost Games. It previously worked on the series, and remastered Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit last year. Prior to the remaster of Hot Pursuit, the last Need For Speed title that the studio had worked on was 2013’s Need For Speed Rivals.

Miele did not reveal any other details about the next Battlefront but said that it will be “a love letter to our fans”. She also noted that EA is putting “all the resources we have on this”.

The next Battlefield game has yet to receive a firm release date but has been confirmed to release later this year.