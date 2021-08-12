‘Nerf: Legends’ launches on PC and consoles in October

Nerf: Legends is a first-person shooter launching in October for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Nerf: Legends is a fast-paced FPS set in a futuristic sci-fi world and will have players face off against legions of robots as well as “ultimate boss masters” in a single-player action experience or with friends in online multiplayer.

You can check out the Nerf: Legends announcement trailer below:

The game’s key features include:

15 authentic Nerf blasters from the Mega, Ultra and Elite lines, including new releases from 2021

A single-player campaign featuring a variety of extreme enemies, boss battles and challenges across 19 out-of-this-world locations

Power-ups like magnetic pull darts, push darts, seeker darts, and slow darts to use in battle

Customisable character and personalized blasters with upgradeable perks and skins

4v4 team-based and eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches featuring cross-platform play across consoles

Nerf: Legends is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. A dedicated release date has yet to be confirmed but is available for pre-order now.

